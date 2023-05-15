Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,149.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %
ABCB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. 198,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
