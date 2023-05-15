Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,149.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

ABCB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. 198,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

