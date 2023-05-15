Insider Buying: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MODG traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.77. 1,297,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,792. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $5,253,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $19,727,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

