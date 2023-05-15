Insider Buying: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

