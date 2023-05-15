Insider Buying: Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Washington Federal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 817,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,962. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,532,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.