Insider Buying: Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Purchases £94,157.36 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 68,728 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £94,157.36 ($118,810.55).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

WIX opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.33. Wickes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £351.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.