Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

