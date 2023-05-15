Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 52,790 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,702. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.