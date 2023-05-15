Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 497.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

