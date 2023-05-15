Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 500.com in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

INSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 106,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,675. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $367.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

