Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 500.com

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 106,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
