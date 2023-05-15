Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 500.com

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 106,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

