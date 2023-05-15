Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,512 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.02. 6,460,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883,954. The company has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

