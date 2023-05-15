Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,417 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $81,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.