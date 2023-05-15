Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 190,709 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.97. 1,942,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.