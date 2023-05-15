Intech Investment Management LLC Has $59.71 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103,172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

ADBE traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,570. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

