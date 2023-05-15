Intech Investment Management LLC Has $76.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $76,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 547,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 136,405 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,735,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,184,000 after buying an additional 115,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.71. 18,073,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,941,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 414.17, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.