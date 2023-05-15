Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 34,167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,167 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $140,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.76. 1,370,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

