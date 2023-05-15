Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 56,915 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $99,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,656. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

