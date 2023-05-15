InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Buys £16,110 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,328.08).
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %
LON IHG opened at GBX 5,266 ($66.45) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,226.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,191.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,909.09%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
