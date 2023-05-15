InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Buys £16,110 in Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,328.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,266 ($66.45) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,226.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,191.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,909.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($72.56) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.