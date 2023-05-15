Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.73

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 2709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.
Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.62.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.