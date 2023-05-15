Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.73

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 2709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

