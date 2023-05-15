Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.79 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 290,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

