Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 39,689 shares.The stock last traded at $31.56 and had previously closed at $31.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

