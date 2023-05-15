Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PIO opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

