Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $84.64. 57,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,987. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.