Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $84.64. 57,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,987. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

