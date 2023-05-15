Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.8 %

ITIC opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 5.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

