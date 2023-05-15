iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.00. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2,144,944 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% during the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $31,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

