Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $3.69 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

