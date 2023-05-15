Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $3.69 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

