Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 330,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 368,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,622. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

