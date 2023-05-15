iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Unionview LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,848. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

