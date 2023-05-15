iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.24

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 90626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

