iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.