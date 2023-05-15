iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,982. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

