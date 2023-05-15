iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 159,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $43.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 743.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 236,377 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

