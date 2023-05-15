iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.86

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 4443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

