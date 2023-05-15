iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 422,790 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

