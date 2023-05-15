iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.04

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.87, with a volume of 249782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.59.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.