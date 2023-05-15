iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.69

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 2834186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

