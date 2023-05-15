iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Holdings Lifted by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 42,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.