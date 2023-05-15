iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

