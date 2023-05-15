iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 47,093 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,074 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,536. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after buying an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,028,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

