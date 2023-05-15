Ispire Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISPR) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 15th

Ispire Technology’s (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 15th. Ispire Technology had issued 2,700,000 shares in its public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $18,900,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ISPR stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ispire Technology (ISPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.