Ispire Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISPR) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 15th

Ispire Technology’s (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 15th. Ispire Technology had issued 2,700,000 shares in its public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $18,900,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ISPR stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company’s cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer basis to other cannabis vapor companies.

