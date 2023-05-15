Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 182 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.60 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

