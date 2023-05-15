Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 4,018 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 326.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Trimble by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $46.74 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

