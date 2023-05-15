Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $744.35 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

