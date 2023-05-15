Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

