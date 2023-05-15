Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $160,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE MET opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

