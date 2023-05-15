Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

