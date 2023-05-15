Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.47 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

