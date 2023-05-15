Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of PAYX opened at $106.89 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

