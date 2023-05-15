Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 5,386 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $62.41 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

