Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 8.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.24. 410,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 379,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.02%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.